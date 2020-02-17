Steve Aoki Accuses Festival of Falsely Claiming He's on the Lineup

Steve Aoki has shared unsettling news with his Brazilian followers. The Los Angeles DJ/producer says he has been added to the lineup of what looks to be a festival called University Ville without having agreed to perform at the event.

"To all my Brazilian fans. I am not performing at this festival and was never confirmed to play it," Aoki tweeted on Monday, February 17th. "The promoter is trying to scam fans. Don’t be fooled." He included an image of the flyer with the word "FAKE" superimposed over it.

The flyer appears to have been originally shared via an Instagram account for the event brand that has since been taken offline, as has the official website that was listed in the account's bio. Promotional materials list the dates of the festival as May 7th-10th and the location as Aragoiânia, Goiás. Crystal Skies, Lost Frequencies and others were also announced as headliners.

A spokesperson on behalf of Aoki has not responded to EDM.com's request for comment at the time of writing.

