Steve Aoki is Debuting a New Single on Twitch Tomorrow

Steve Aoki is once again teaming up with Alienware to host a livestream this weekend, exclusively on Twitch. The stream will not be one you will want to miss, because viewers will get the first chance to hear his brand new single.

In the past, Aoki has done everything from sneak previews of song production to sushi-making lessons with his mom. Aoki has also used his time off from touring to launch a plethora of new ventures, remaining his prolific self. He announced his Mozart musical, his voice acting role in the new animated comedy "Extinct," launched the "Naruto" merch collaboration, and opened a shop with iconic sports memorabilia, Pokémon cards, and modern art.

You can tune into the exclusive one-hour stream on Steve Aoki's Twitch channel tomorrow, October 16th at 5PM ET (2PM PT).

