Award-Winning DJ and Music Producer Steve Sutherland Has Died

Influential British DJ Steve Sutherland has tragically died. As of the time of writing, the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear.

As an influential club DJ, radio host, and television presenter, Sutherland was revered as a pivotal figure in the Black British music scene. In addition to securing residences at a number of illustrious venues, like Pacha Ibiza and Ministry of Sound, he was also a founding DJ of beloved UK club brand Twice As Nice. The late artist also released a staggering 12 studio albums, seven of which broke into the UK's Top 40 compilations charts.

The music community at large is mourning the death of Sutherland, who was voted "Best Club DJ" by MOBO in 2000. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of DJ Steve Sutherland’s passing," wrote a representative of the MOBO Awards via Twitter. "His contribution to the Black British Music scene will never be forgotten."

EDM.com expresses its deepest condolences to the family, fans, and loved ones of Steve Sutherland.