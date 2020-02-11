3LAU, Dom Dolla and More to Headline STFU & Party Bimini Spring Break 2020

With festival lineup announcements rolling in on a near daily basis, one of the premier Spring Break destination festivals has announced its roster in full. STFU & Party Bimini Spring Break will take place three separate weeks in March, and EDM mainstays make it hard to decide which one to attend.

Week 1 runs from March 2nd-6th with headliners Cedric Gervais, K Camp and Noizu. On the bill for Week 2, which will take place March 9th-13th, are Lost Kings, Meduza and SNBRN. Closing out the festivities on Week 3 from March 16th-20th are 3LAU, Dom Dolla and Loud Luxury.

Bimini is an island 50 miles off the coast of South Florida. STFU & Party has booked a four-star Hilton island resort for attendees of each of the three weeks.

The full lineup can be found on the below flyer. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit the STFU & Party Bimini Spring Break website.

