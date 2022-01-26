Rework Martin Garrix's Music For His First Remix Competition With STMPD RCRDS

Since launching in 2016, STMPD RCRDS has become one of dance music's most esteemed record labels, stewarding the careers of some of the scene's brightest production minds. So it's hard to believe the imprint has just now launched its first remix contest featuring the music of founder Martin Garrix.

STMPD this morning announced the competition, which invites music producers to rework the Dutch superstar's collaboration with Matisse & Sadko and John Martin, "Won’t Let You Go."

Garrix and the label's A&R will pick multiple finalists to be considered for two categories: Jury (STMPD's team) and public (determined by poll voting). According to a press release issued by STMPD, prizes include a chance to win an official release on the label. The deadline to submit remixes is Monday, February 14th at 23:59 CET.

The competition's organizers have joined forces with a new tool called Instantly, which enables artists to notify their fans about new and exclusive content, and those fans to stay clued into developments from their favorite creators. The stems of "Won’t Let You Go" will be sent via an Instantly notification in the next few days to all of the platform's "Producer Tier" subscribers.

You can find more information here.

FOLLOW STMPD RECORDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/STMPDRCRDS

Twitter: twitter.com/stmpdrcrds

Instagram: instagram.com/stmpdrcrds

Website: stmpdrcrds.com