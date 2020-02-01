Hardwell Recaps His Best Songs to Date in New Album, The Story Of Hardwell

Hardwell (real name Robbert van de Corput) is recapping his personal story thus far with a "best of" album. Tiled The Story Of Hardwell, it has afforded the Dutch producer the opportunity to reflect and thank fans for their support.

van de Corput's compilation will feature his most notable songs to date. From his breakout instrumental "Spaceman" to mainstream radio hits such as "Dare You" with Matthew Koma, and everything in between, The Story Of Hardwell is a reminder of his impact on dance music at large.

In addition to the usual streaming channels, the album will be made available in a variety of physical forms. It will be sold as a 25-track double CD set as well as a 12-track vinyl record set.

This period of reflection for van de Corput began some time ago. The narrative first began to emerge after he announced he would be stepping back from touring effective October 2018. He has maintained the ongoing hiatus will ultimately be temporary although there has been no clear indication as of yet as to when the producer will ultimately return to playing shows.

With The Story Of Hardwell now in full view, however, it may not be long before van de Corput opens the door to his next chapter ahead.

