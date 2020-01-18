Hardwell to Release "Best Of" Album this Month

Revealed Recordings has announced their own head honcho, Hardwell, will be releasing a "best of" album at the end of this month.

It is unknown as to whether the forthcoming The Story of Hardwell album will feature any new music. From the outset, it appears to be more of a compilation as the label has confirmed it will include Hardwell classics such as "Spaceman," "Apollo," and "Zero 76."

Hardwell (real name Robbert van de Corput) took a step back from touring in 2018, and it didn't take long for fans to begin predicting his comeback. Despite the hiatus, however, the break has not stopped van de Corput's output of new releases. The producer most recently teamed up with Suyano on their collaboration "Go To War" in November.

What the release of The Story of Hardwell album could mean for van de Corput's immediate future is not yet clear although it seems he's keeping irons in the fire. Revealed Recordings is scheduled to host a takeover at Ultra Music Festival 2020 which only continues to stoke speculation that he could return to perform in some capacity.

The Story of Hardwell will be released January 31st. Pre-sales are now available via Revealed Recordings.

