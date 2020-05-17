Historic Nightclub Studio 54 Launches New Label

Historic nightclub and staple of the disco era Studio 54 is launching a label titled Studio 54 Music. The new venture will strive to bring the spirited sounds of disco to today's modern dance music audiences.

The imprint is launching with its first compilation release titled Night Magic Vol. 1, an EP that reworks four disco classics. Don Ray's "Got To Have Loving," T-Connection's "At Midnight," Brainstorm's "Lovin’ Is Really My Game," and Voyage's "Souvenirs" are all being brought into the modern era with new reworked versions.

The decadent nightclub Studio 54 opened in 1977 and had a reputation for being one of the hottest and craziest party spots in the world. Under the club's original ownership, Ian Schrager and Steve Rubell, Studio 54 hosted the A-list talent of the era, including Michael Jackson and Nile Rodgers. Jackson himself described the club as "where you come when you want to escape."

The club's glory days began to fizzle out with the arrest of Studio 54's original owners on the charge of tax evasion, but the club's musical legacy lives on to this day. For more sounds of Studio 54, tune in to the official Studio 54 station on Sirius XM (channel 54).

You can also check out Studio 54 Music's foray into the streaming world via Spotify here.