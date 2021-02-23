Check Out the 3D-Rendered Early Concept Art for Excision's Subsidia Records

Excision had a vision for his bass music utopia all along.
Author:
Publish date:

Subsidia Records

When Excision announced the launch of his own record label back in September 2020, it was clear he had a vision.

Before Subsidia Records became a powerhouse tastemaker in the electronic music scene, it existed only in a conceptual mood-board. The artwork, which the label shared today, shows an opulent cityscape that mirrors its status as a bass music utopia. Check out the early concept art below, courtesy of a serendipitous post by Subsidia's Twitter account.

Eu8PLlKXcAE_ANF
Eu8PLlfWYAYNOy4
Eu8PLnyXIAEMEx0
Eu8PLp6XcAISh4S

Subsidia Records, of course, eventually kicked the EDM community's door down with a stupefying 118-track debut compilation. Constructed as a four-part narrative, the expansive record explored a slew of electronic sub-genres, such as dubstep, future bass, and experimental trap.

After Subsidia shared the early artwork, Excision eventually chimed in with a tweet of his own to offer a bit more insight into the conceptual design of his flagship record label, saying his team's goal was to "create a unique city unlike any we had seen before." "We rendered the entire virtual future world in 3D for the artwork - can’t wait to show you more!" he wrote.

