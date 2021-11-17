Subtronics Previews "Do It To It" Remix, "Griztronics II," and Collabs with Zeds Dead and Grabbitz

Subtronics casually dropped a laundry list of previews of high-profile IDs over the past 24 hours.

On Monday and Tuesday, he took to Twitter to share a video of some of the unreleased songs he played during his performance at EDC Orlando over the weekend. Not only did he provide a little taste of what's to come, but he also shared the list of collaborators involved.

Starting off the video is a portion of his remix of this festival season's biggest track, "Do It To It" by ACRAZE and Cherish. Maintaining the vocals from the 2006 single heavily sampled throughout, Subtronics sprinkles in some heavyweight bass and transforms the house anthem into a pounding dubstep banger.

The next is a collaboration with Zeds Dead. After introducing the track with a sample from Basement Jaxx's iconic single "Where's Your Head At," what follows is a monstrous bass drop that feels like the perfect amalgam of the two acts' sounds.

Finally, after a short "Griztronics" intermission (foreshadowing much?), the final track shown is an unreleased single with Grabbitz. Although the segment is short, you can hear a little bit of vocals from the multi-talented artist before Subtronics unloads a heavy yet uplifting bass drop.

While that in and of itself is a lot for fans to take in, Subtronics took things a step further hours later by revealing that the long-awaited sequel to his immensely popular collaboration with GRiZ is coming this week. "This is how it feels to hit another level," says the track before a ground-shaking bass drop takes center stage.

At the time of writing, Subtronics has not revealed a specific release date for his upcoming tracks aside from "Griztronics II," which is scheduled for release this Friday, November 19th. You can pre-save the long-awaited sequel here.

