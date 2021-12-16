Subtronics Reveals Debut Album, Drops First Single "Spacetime" With Nevve
One of bass music's most exciting producers is looking to make a statement with his long-awaited debut album.
While fans are preparing for Subtronics' "Fractal Tour" to kick off, the meaning behind the title was finally revealed. Coming next month is the Philadelphia producer's long-awaited debut album, Fractals.
With jaw-dropping album artwork from Okan Uckun, the image contains symbols representing each of Fractals' 16 tracks. While the art is enough to keep fans excited, Subtronics doubled down and dropped the album's first single, "Spacetime" with Nevve.
Already a favorite ID from his sets, saying fans are excited that "Spacetime" is Fractals' first single is a massive understatement. With a beautiful opening segment led by dreamy keys and moving lyrics from the veteran vocalist outfit, Subtronics leans into the vivid theme of the album. After the blissful intro he drops some of the powerful bass that helped him quickly become one of the most popular artists in dubstep.
At the time of writing, Subtronics has not announced a specific release date for Fractals but has shared that it will arrive next month. You can download or stream "Spacetime" here.
