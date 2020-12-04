After Cryptic Email Campaign, Subtronics Announces Debut Cyclops Compilation

Last week, a number of electronic music producers received random, cryptic emails from an address that looks like it was comprised of hieroglyphics. Many of those artists tweeted about the email in a collective "WTF" moment, sharing screenshots of it to the bewilderment of EDM Twitter.

Adding to the mystique of the whole email quandary was its contents. In a blurb that looks like it was plucked out of a Hunger Games book, the email simply reads, "You have been selected. You will be required to use your individual set of skills in order to survive. Your first mission launches soon." Confused by the email and its Liam Neeson quote from Taken, many of the artists who received it tried to decipher the message, but to no avail.

The source of the email was finally revealed today. It was sent by none other than Subtronics and his newly minted record label, Cyclops Recordings. The dubstep star recently announced the imprint via a video in which he's fittingly flanked by two giant gold bongs, sharing that he's excited to select "artists that cover the full spectrum of fresh, cutting-edge bass music" and that each Cyclops release will be "curated towards forward-thinking, inspiring new styles."

Today, Subtronics doubled down on the news by announcing that the official launch of Cyclops Recordings will commence with a gargantuan compilation, à la Excision's momentous late September debut of Subsidia Records. Similar to the launch of Subsidia, the record, which will drop on December 11th, is set to boast new tracks across three chapters, dubbed "High Knees Headquarters," "Psychedelic Division," and "Heavy Artillery." Collectively, they will feature music from over 20 artists, including Leotrix, Akeos, Control Freak, LEVEL UP, phonon, and Subtronics himself.

You can pre-save Boot Camp here and check out the official teaser and tracklist below.

Boot Camp Tracklist:

Subtronics - Tractor Beam

Akeos - Makura

Syzy - Poison Muffins

AI Ross - Malfunktion

phonon x MAD Dubz - Wheel Up

Leotrix - Dissatisfied

Chee x Subtronics - Point Breeze

EAZYBAKED x MOLOKAI x Saka - Killjoy

Abelation - Killin' Em

Smith. - Swing

G-Space x Caveman - On The Block

BLVNKSPVCE - Component 17

Kill Feed - Foolish

Control Freak x Vanfleet - Water Weight

Calcium - Deathwish

Jiqui - OTM

Nosphere - Gaussian Traveler

LEVEL UP - Satan Works Alone

Subtronics - Scream Saver VIP

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics

Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics

Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS

FOLLOW CYCLOPS RECORDINGS:

Facebook: facebook.com/CyclopsRecs

Twitter: twitter.com/cyclops_recs

Instagram: instagram.com/cyclopsrecs

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/cyclopsrecs