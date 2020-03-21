Subtronics to Live Stream Night of Dubstep on Twitch

Amid the global lockdowns taking place surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Subtronics is making sure his fans don't lose sight of him. The Philadelphia producer is putting together a livestream dubstep show for March 21st.

It's hard to believe that just a couple weeks ago, Subtronics was stepping in to fill in for Alison Wonderland at Okeechobee Music Festival. Now, amid the increasing number of lockdowns in place, Subtronics is aiming to stay in front of fans via a live stream set.

On his Twitch page, the producer appears to be planning on performing three unique sets throughout the evening. Subtronics has been on a momentous tear when it comes to releasing new music. The "Bumpy Teeth" co-producer has come on strong with several head-turning collaborations in the bass music sphere alongside Zeds Dead, Kayzo, and Rusko to name a few.

Undoubtedly the rising producer has had a lot to celebrate in recent times and who knows what more he's got up his sleeve. We may see a preview of what's next on the live stream tomorrow night, which will start at 8:00 PM EST on the producer's Twitch channel.

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/Subtronics

Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/subtronics