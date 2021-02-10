Subtronics Announces Exclusive Twitch Streaming Partnership for Cyclops Army TV

Subtronics Announces Exclusive Twitch Streaming Partnership for Cyclops Army TV

The next era of Subtronics will be coming to fans live on a weekly basis only on Twitch.
Author:
Publish date:

Subtronics has inked an exclusive streaming partnership agreement with Twitch, ushering in an exciting new era of CyclopsArmyTV

Subtronics' meteoric rise to the upper echelons of bass music has fans of the genre clamoring for new behind-the-scenes content. That spike was especially noticeable with the advent of the producer's Cyclops Recordings imprint in December, which resulted in the Cyclops Army adding over 50,000 new fans to its ranks across social media. 

Now, fans will be able to see Subtronics in his element as the producer prepares to deliver demo listening sessions, performances, production lessons, Q and As, and more, live every single week. As an extra incentive, fans who tune in are also likely to hear what's in the producer's unreleased music pipeline before anyone else. 

