Subtronics Launches New Record Label, Cyclops Recordings

When you've created a sound all your own and garnered a fanbase who counts down the seconds until you release new music, the next natural move is to start a record label. Such is the case with dubstep star Subtronics, who has announced his own Cyclops Recordings banner.

Thanks to massive dubstep anthems such as "Scream Saver" and the GRiZ-assisted smash "Griztronics," the Philly-born electronic music producer has emerged one of the most popular tastemakers in the bass music scene in little time. He will now flex his A&R skills as the proprietor of Cyclops, which he said in a video shared via Twitter is "the next logical step" in his blossoming career.

Each Cyclops release is being dubbed a "mission," the first of which will launch this Friday, December 4th. "I am selecting artists that cover the full spectrum of fresh, cutting-edge bass music," Subtronics said. "Every release is going to be curated towards forward-thinking, inspiring new styles."

Check out Subtronics' announcement below and keep your eyes peeled on Cyclops Recordings' new Twitter account for more information.

