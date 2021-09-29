September 29, 2021
Watch Subtronics Drop Unreleased Music From 2021 Lost Lands Set
Publish date:

The tracks include VIP versions of "Bunker Buster" with Excision and "Gravity" with SLANDER.
Shutterfinger

Subtronics wrapped five IDs into one convenient package for fans who missed him at Lost Lands last weekend.

Rather than having to scour through dozens of short, low-quality recordings of his set, Subtronics uploaded a video that has footage of five unreleased tracks in one convenient place, filmed by videographer Andrew Freeman.

The video features clips of the Cyclops Recordings boss dropping VIP versions of his collaborative tunes "Bunker Buster" (with Lost Lands founder Excision), "Take Flight" (with Sullivan King), and a special Lost Lands VIP of "Gravity" (with SLANDER and JT Roach). To the delight of fans, he closes out the video with a brand new original ID mixed with the vocals from M.I.A's classic "Paper Planes."

Interestingly enough, Subtronics also announced that the next Cyclops compilation will be released this week. Considering the fact that he has a song on the album, some have begun to wonder if any of the IDs will be included on the upcoming release. However, we're unable to confirm that at this time.

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics
Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS

