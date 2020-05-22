Subtronics Announces Release Date for NGHTMRE and Boogie T Collab "Nuclear Bass Face"

Subtronics just dropped a nuclear warhead of a tweet in the form of an announcement that he is releasing a new single with NGHTMRE and Boogie T.

The collaboration, titled "Nuclear Bass Face," will drop next Friday, May 29th, 2020. Considering the track's title, you don't need to be a quantum physics professor to figure out that this dream collaboration will most likely be a mammoth dubstep anthem. Check out the video below to see Subtronics playing out an unreleased NGHTMRE collab, which, while we're unable to confirm it's the same song, we're certainly safe to push our chips to the center of the pile and bet on it being "Nuclear Bass Face."

Both Subtronics and NGHTMRE have been playing out "Nuclear Bass Face" since 2019. In fact, both of them dropped it at Excision's bass music festival Lost Lands. NGHTMRE went on to rinse the tune in many of his live sets, most recently playing it at the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon.

"Nuclear Bass Face" will officially release on May 29th, 2020.

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/Subtronics

Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/subtronics

FOLLOW NGHTMRE:

Facebook: facebook.com/nghtmre

Twitter: twitter.com/NGHTMRE

Instagram: instagram.com/nghtmre

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/nghtmre

FOLLOW BOOGIE T:

Facebook: facebook.com/boogietmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/boogietmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/mrboogiet

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/boogietmusic