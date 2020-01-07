Subtronics Shares Final Installment of Now That's What I Call Riddim Mix Series

At long last, Subtronics has delivered the last mix of his famed Now That's What I Call Riddim series. Now That's What I Call Riddim Volume 5 is out now, and it offers a glimpse into the 2020 landscape of heavy bass music.

As he did with RL Grime's 2018 Halloween 7 mix, Shaquille O'Neal A.K.A. Diesel delivers a tongue-in-cheek intro to the finale. Subtronics (real name Jesse Kardon) included music by the likes of Skrillex, Excision, Doctor P and Boogie T throughout the 35-minute mix, with voiceover cameos by the likes of Snails, Ganja White Night and Zeds Dead thrown in for good measure. Kardon closes it out with a VIP of his GRiZ collaboration, "Griztronics."

"I will probably at some point give a longwinded explanation as to why this is most likely the last one, mainly being that there’s literally only so many dubstep songs and i’ve already used 500+," Kardon said of the series earlier in the month. "I’d need a solid two more years to build back up that stock pile of double ammo."

Contrary to the mix series' title, it has never been focused on riddim. "Its seriously just dubstep, it's always been dubstep," reads the finale's SoundCloud description.

Based on his 2019 breakthrough, the Now That's What I Call Riddim series served Kardon well. In addition to the aforementioned GRiZ collaboration, he also released a joint endeavor with Zeds Dead and has one on the way with none other than Excision.

Kardon plans to share the tracklist of Now That's What I Call Riddim Volume 5 once it reaches 100,000 plays.

