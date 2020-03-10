Subtronics Teases New Music During Fill-In Set at Okeechobee Music Festival

Despite being a last minute fill-in at Okeechobee Music Festival, Subtronics made the most of the moment by previewing his latest and greatest.

It all started when Alison Wonderland came down sick immediately ahead of her scheduled performance at Okeechobee. Replacing her was Subtronics, who was called up to fill her spot.

Filling in for another artist, especially at the last second, is a tough spot to be in, but Subtronics had no trouble delivering a memorable set both his and Alison Wonderland's fans could appreciate.

The set of course featured new music from Subtronics, who has recently been on a tear of new music alongside Zeds Dead, Rusko, and others. It also featured numerous songs by Alison Wonderland. In some cases, it was a combination of the two. Subtronics posted a clip on Twitter showing a transition from Alison Wonderland's "Run" into a heavy hitting new ID that had fans frenzied.

Alison Wonderland voiced her appreciation for the support on Twitter following the evening's performance. For his next stops, Subtronics is headed to the Northeast for shows in Maine and New York. Tickets are available here.

