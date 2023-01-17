Subtronics Debuts New Collab With Seven Lions On First Night of "ANTIFRACTAL" Tour

Now that's how you kick off a tour.

The first day of any tour is always a momentous occasion. All the hard work, planning and anxiety builds up to one moment where an artist can finally show off their latest creations to a crowd who hasn't had any surprises spoiled by social media or word of mouth.

Known for his high-intensity live shows packed to the brim with fan service, Subtronics used the first date of his "ANTIFRACTAL" tour to debut a massive unreleased collaboration with Seven Lions, which a fan managed to capture before sharing on social media.

Due to the mind-melting arsenal of bass featured at Subtronics' concerts, the little cellphone microphone had trouble recording clear audio throughout the sonic barrage. While the audio is rather distorted, you can still hear a nice little chunk of the chaos provided by the pair of veteran bass producers as both fanbases count the days until an official release.

At the time of writing, neither Subtronics nor Seven Lions have announced a release date of the unreleased collaboration. The former's "ANTIFRACTAL" tour kicked off on January 13th, 2023 and will run until March 16th.

