Watch Subtronics Rattle Red Rocks With Unreleased Zeds Dead Collaboration

Tentatively titled "Zedstronics," the unreleased track was played during Subtronics' headlining "Cyclops Rocks" performance over the weekend.

After shaking the natural foundation of Red Rocks Amphitheatre to the core, Subtronics left fans with a very special parting gift at this year's "Cyclops Rocks" event.

With help from Rusko, Yheti and more, one of the bass music scene's most beloved producers delivered a devastating blow to the scarlet-colored rocks of Morrison, Colorado over the weekend. While fans were treated to remarkable performances all night long, one particular moment has been talked about nonstop: when Subtronics dropped an unreleased collaboration with Zeds Dead.

Wobbly from the moment it begins, the track, tentatively titled "Zedstronics," features superhero-inspired vocals that call out, "It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Zedstronics." It's not long before mechanical dubstep growls and a relentless bassline are unleashed on the Colorado crowd.

Attentive fans might have caught the track late last month when it was briefly played during the trio's collaborative DJ set at their "Deadbeats vs. Cyclops Recordings" event at Miami Music Week. While its initial debut may have slipped between the cracks for some, dropping the massive tune at one of the nation's most iconic concert venues is sure to raise some eyebrows.

"Zedstronics" will mark the fourth collaboration between Subtronics and Zeds Dead. Back in January, they teamed up with Flowdan for the release of"Gassed Up." Prior to that, they joined forces on "Bumpy Teeth" and a joint remix of Atmosphere's "GodLovesUgly."

Neither Subtronics nor Zeds Dead have confirmed a release date at the time of writing.

