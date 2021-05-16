Sullivan King Announces He Has a Metal Album Coming Soon

Since the debut of his fusion of rock and electronic music to the masses, many of Sullivan King's fans have begged him for one thing: a rock/metal album.

While he's jumped rope with the lines separating the two genres, fans kept asking and asking when he'd cross over to one side and work some of his dark magic. Luckily for those inquisitors, the answer to their question will be revealed next month.

King recently took to Twitter to share a short video depicting how he is overwhelmed with requests for a metal album. After showing a bombardment of social media comments, he gives in and reveals "The Greatest Rock Album in EDM History" will arrive next month.

While undoubtedly exciting, this news should come as no surprise to anyone. Sullivan King has made a name for himself over the years with his relentless, metal-infused electronic releases. In fact, just last month, he released a rock-bass hybrid called "DOMINATION" with Kayzo and the platinum-selling rock group Papa Roach.

At the time of writing, the name or specific release date for Sullivan King's upcoming rock/metal album is not yet known.

