Skip to main content
Sullivan King Halts Concert, Distributes Water From His Own Tour Bus to Struggling Fans

Sullivan King Halts Concert, Distributes Water From His Own Tour Bus to Struggling Fans

According to accounts circulated on social media, some attendees almost passed out after the venue ran out of water.

BRPHOTO.CO

According to accounts circulated on social media, some attendees almost passed out after the venue ran out of water.

Sullivan King really is a king.

During a stop in Albuquerque's El Rey Theater, the electronic music star halted his show after he saw fans struggling with dehydration. While the raging was on pause, King's team went out to their tour bus to retrieve bottles of water before distributing them to attendees.

According to accounts circulated on social media, some attendees almost passed out due to a lack of water provided by the venue.

"We're gonna get some water from my f***ing bus outside because these motherf***ers didn't bring enough for you guys," King exclaims over the mic. "1,300 people and we got 20 bottles of water in the house. What a f***ing joke."

Recommended Articles

SULLIVAN KING - GLOBAL DANCE 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 17
NEWS

Sullivan King Halts Concert, Distributes Water From His Own Tour Bus to Struggling Fans

According to accounts circulated on social media, some attendees almost passed out after the venue ran out of water.

28 seconds ago
sahara-tent-at-coachella
NEWS

Coachella Drops All Covid-Related Restrictions and Vaccination Requirements

The same goes for Stagecoach, Coachella's sister festival dedicated to country music.

1 hour ago
pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Diesel and FREAKY Run the Pick & Roll on Heavyweight Collab, "BACKBREAKER"

"BACKBREAKER" marks Shaq's first release on Excision's Subsidia label.

2 hours ago

King then says there was an ambulance outside the venue "because you guys can't keep them hydrated." "[They're] passing out," he added. "I love you guys. I just want to keep you safe. I'm sorry to stop the show."

King is known for his heavyweight, crossover sound between heavy metal and dubstep. He was featured on Excision's momentous fifth album Onyx, which dropped last month. King released his album LOUD in June 2021, tapping Underoath's Aaron Gillespie, ICE NINE KILLS, Jason Aaron Butler, and Grabbitz for high-profile features. 

Last month, DJ and dubstep producer Kayzo stopped his show in similar fashion by calling out an "aggressive" man in the crowd who he believed was shoving women. He then called for an all-female mosh pit. 

Tags
terms:
TourDubstepSullivan King

Related

Bear Grillz
MUSIC RELEASES

Bear Grillz & Sullivan King Get 'Wicked' on Bone-Rattling Monstercat Release

Dubstep and heavy metal come together in an catastrophic way.

excision sullivan king
NEWS

Sullivan King Has a Collaboration With Excision in the Works

Third time's the charm for these dubstep titans.

Sullivan King
NEWS

Sullivan King Announces He Has a Metal Album Coming Soon

The recently-announced album is set to arrive sometime in June.

Sullivan King Kayzo
NEWS

Sullivan King and Kayzo Debut New Collab at Lost Lands

King tweeted a 21 second clip of the song late Saturday night.

excision sullivan king
NEWS

Excision and Sullivan King Announce Release Date of New Collab

Headbangers, start your engines.

kayzo papa roach sullivan king
NEWS

Kayzo, Sullivan King and Papa Roach are Dropping a New Song Next Week

Fans can now pre-save "Domination," which has the looks of one of the biggest electronic-rock crossovers of the year.

Sullivan King Kayzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Sullivan King Releases Highly Anticipated Remix of "Alone" by Kayzo

It's the first of many collaborations between the two producers.

Jauz (real name Sam Vogel) in front of a landscape.
NEWS

Jauz Teams Up with Wave to Debut his Dangerous Waters Tour in a Live Virtual Concert Experience

The worldwide premiere of his new EP will take place January 8th, 2020.