Sullivan King Halts Concert, Distributes Water From His Own Tour Bus to Struggling Fans

Sullivan King really is a king.

During a stop in Albuquerque's El Rey Theater, the electronic music star halted his show after he saw fans struggling with dehydration. While the raging was on pause, King's team went out to their tour bus to retrieve bottles of water before distributing them to attendees.

According to accounts circulated on social media, some attendees almost passed out due to a lack of water provided by the venue.

"We're gonna get some water from my f***ing bus outside because these motherf***ers didn't bring enough for you guys," King exclaims over the mic. "1,300 people and we got 20 bottles of water in the house. What a f***ing joke."

King then says there was an ambulance outside the venue "because you guys can't keep them hydrated." "[They're] passing out," he added. "I love you guys. I just want to keep you safe. I'm sorry to stop the show."

King is known for his heavyweight, crossover sound between heavy metal and dubstep. He was featured on Excision's momentous fifth album Onyx, which dropped last month. King released his album LOUD in June 2021, tapping Underoath's Aaron Gillespie, ICE NINE KILLS, Jason Aaron Butler, and Grabbitz for high-profile features.

