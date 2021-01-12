Sullivan King Has a Collaboration With Excision in the Works

Dubstep fans are in for quite a treat after Sullivan King spilled the beans on a new collaboration with fellow bass music star Excision.

The dubstep titans have collaborated twice in years past, teaming up in 2018 for "Fight Through The Pain" and "Wake Up." Those tracks represented a bit of a contrast with their melodic and heavy-hitting sound design, respectively, and if King's announcement is any indication, this third collaboration will have elements of both.

Sully took to Twitter to exult in the vocals of the unreleased track, using the perfect emoji to illustrate his point. Check out the tweet below.

Sully sent the dubstep community into a frenzy with the tweet, but he didn't stop there. He in a follow-up post, he offered fans a hint of what they can expect from the unreleased collab, suggesting that the vocals are a blend of melancholy and fierce.

At the time of this article's publication, neither Sullivan King nor Excision have divulged any further information about the collaboration in question. Fans will simply have to keep their eyes peeled on each artists' social media channels for updates.

