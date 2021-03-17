GRiZ, REZZ, More to Perform at Summer Camp Music Festival's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Summer Camp Music Festival has announced its lineup of artists for its 20th anniversary celebration. After postponing the festival from its annual Memorial Day Weekend due to the impact of COVID-19, almost all of the headliners have been confirmed for the festival’s new dates of August 20th to 22nd.

The fest, an Illinois staple, features an expansive lineup of major electronic music artists, jam bands, hip-hop groups, and more. After the event's initial postponement to May 2021, GRiZ had been excluded from the lineup. With the festival now slated for its new August dates, however, electro-funk producer was able to be included in the 20th anniversary celebration. He joins REZZ, STS9, Tipper, Emancipator, CloZee, LSDream, Shpongle, The Floozies, Manic Focus, Boogie T, and WHIPPED CREAM, among many others.

A statement from the festival noted that additional lineup announcements will be made in the coming weeks. All tickets purchased for the previous dates will automatically roll over to the new ones, and organizers have provided information about requesting refunds for those who cannot make the new dates.

It’s been an exhausting year, but the excitement of again welcoming an amazing list of artists to join us for our 20th anniversary celebration has our spirits soaring. We are thankful to share the artists that will be moving to our new 20th Anniversary celebration, taking place August 20-22, 2021 at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL. We welcome back long time hosts moe. and Umphrey’s McGee plus headliners, Ween, Billy Strings, Three Six Mafia, GRiZ, Rezz, STS9 and Tipper among others. Although we are disappointed that not all previous artists could make it, we are excited to get to share the joy that everyone’s favorite pre Summer Camp ritual brings - new artist announcements! Stay tuned for additional announcements in the coming weeks.

You can check out the full lineup below and purchase tickets here.