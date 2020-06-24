Poster Shop Launched in Efforts to Raise Funds for New York's Queer Music Community

There is no better time than now to shop for a good cause, and a new initiative called Support Nightlife NYC has launched a new web store devoted to selling posters as a way to raise money for New York's queer music community.

Between Bridges launched the Support Nightlife NYC initiative as a part of their 2020Solidarity Project to "help members of the NYC nightlife community that are existentially threatened by the current public health and economic crisis." Thirty-six international artists were enlisted to design one poster each, listed at $50 for donation. 100% of proceeds will be divided among beneficiaries including The Spectrum BK, Papi Juice BK, Glam Collective, RAGGA NYC, Gay Vinyl, NYC INFERNO, Qween Beat, and GHE20G0TH1K. By selling the posters, Between Bridges hopes to save these queer New York nightlife organizations from permanent closure.

The queer nightlife industry has provided a safe haven for those pushed to the outskirts of society, championing new ideas and cultural trends that have been appropriated throughout the years in the mainstream. However, due to the current state of affairs, an entire community of artists, musicians, DJs, promoters, and more have had their incomes ripped away from them. The Support Nightlife NYC initiative seeks to soften the blow and help them to rebuild considering the notion that the LGBTQ+ scene is oftentimes among the last to receive aid despite being a fundamental part of NYC culture.

To shop the full collection, head over to the Support Nightlife NYC website.

c/o Support Nightlife NYC

Credit: Resident Advisor