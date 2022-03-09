SVDDEN DEATH Announces "VOYD II" and Shares Browser Game, "Maze of Punishment"

Enter SVDDEN DEATH's Maze of Punishment and you may find the answers you seek.

Starting the week off with a "behemoth" of an announcement, the standout bass music producer revealed that the follow-up to 2018's breakthrough release, VOYD, will arrive later this month.

Since the beginning of March, SVDDEN DEATH had been teasing something huge for his fans. Starting with a simple, cryptic message stating "the maze awaits," fans began searching for clues in an attempt to uncover the secrets. He then revealed a "labyrinth" before sharing his most haunting inscription.

According to a spate of fans replying to the tweet, the message translates to: "Dreams of silver are cuts in the mind. here is one of many paths carved, although memory fades in most."

SVDDEN DEATH then shared a link, which directs visitors to a first-person browser game. Only playable on your computer, the game tasks players with solving the "Maze of Punishment" while avoiding various creatures standing in the way.

For those not brave enough to finish the maze, a fan shared the big reveal at the end of the game. While it hasn't been officially confirmed, the prize for solving the puzzle appears to be the tracklist for VOYD II, which is set to arrive on Friday, March 18th. You can pre-save the long-awaited sequel to the VOYD saga here.

