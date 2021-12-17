Sven Väth Announces First Album In Nearly 20 Years, "Catharsis"

Legendary electronic music producer Sven Väth has announced Catharsis, his first album in almost 20 years.

Revered as a pathfinder in techno and ambient music, Väth's decades-long influence on the electronic music scene is matched by few. And despite 19-year gap between Catharsis and his last album, 2002's Fire, it's obvious that Väth is still very much a techno aesthete:

"All my touring, intense experiences, incredible people. Life moving fast," Väth wrote in an announcement shared via social media. "Catharsis came gushing out as I slowed down. It was almost an out of body experience. Mystic pauses. Time to reflect. Every track on this record came from accumulated moments and emotions finding their voice."

After its scheduled release on February 25th, 2022, Catharsis, which was produced alongside Gregor Tresher, will be the 50th album to appear on Väth's storied Cocoon Recordings banner. A press release issued to announce the 13-track album describes it as a "musical autobiography that charts Sven's most extraordinary life in techno."

"My imagination for this record was fueled by the many cultural experiences and encounters I have had in my life," Väth added. "They gave me the strength to find a way, the way to myself."

In celebration of the momentous record, Väth has launched a special vinyl issue. Fans can pre-order the 3x12" vinyl, which features a gatefold sleeve with metallic copper foil embossing and an additional art print insert, here.

Sven Väth - Catharsis Tracklist:

1. What I Used to Play

2. The Worm

3. The Inner Voice

4. Catharsis

5. Feiern

6. Mystic Voices

7. Being In Love

8. Butoh

9. Nyx

10. The Cranes of Gangtey Valley

11. We Are

12. Silvi’s Dream

13. Panta Rhei

