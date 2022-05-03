Swardy Announces New Album and Animated Short, "Compact Objects"

If you aren't listening to Swardy yet, let this be your wakeup call.

Next month, fans will hear a new album from the the imaginative producer and puppeteer, one of the most criminally underrated artists in the electronic music scene. Just in time to brighten up our summer is Compact Objects, a new LP from Swardy. In a similar vein to his whimsical video content, the album announcement featured a handmade set and puppet.

Sadly, the teaser trailer doesn't reveal much beyond the album's release date, June 7th. The lyrics "guessing it's over now" repeat as delicate keys flutter through to the clip's end, when Swardy's animated mascot steps into a TV screen dimension.

Swardy's upcoming album is the follow-up to 2020's beautiful Palomino EP. Before the record hits the airwaves, fans will be treated to an animated short inspired by the new music.

While we impatiently await the release of Compact Objects, you can relive Swardy's remarkable 2021 Secret Sky virtual set, which Porter Robinson dubbed the "performance of the year."

