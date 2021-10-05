October 6, 2021
Celebrate the History of Swedish Dance Music in Weeklong Tomorrowland Radio Program
Publish date:

This week, Tomorrowland's One World Radio will examine the impact of Swedish electronic music greats such as Alesso and Laidback Luke.
Author:

Ruud Baan

Avicii, Eric Prydz, Robyn, Swedish House Mafia, Alesso... the list goes on.

The mythos of today's rave scene runs through Swedish dance music. Those artists and countless others played a pivotal role in the stateside EDM boom of the 2010s, and we have their generational music to thank for it.

This week, Tomorrowland's One World Radio will examine the impact of Swedish electronic music through the lens of its influential artists. The programming slate includes an hourlong episode celebrating the impact of Swedish House Mafia, an anecdotal broadcast hosted by Laidback Luke, and a can't-miss "Friendship Mix" curated by Alesso. You can tune in here.

Tomorrowland fans can also cast votes for the "Made in Sweden" top 100 tracks. The voting is open until Thursday, October 7th and the final charts will be revealed the following day.

Schedule for the "Made In Sweden" programming on Tomorrowland’s One World Radio.

Schedule for the "Made In Sweden" programming on Tomorrowland’s One World Radio.

In other news, the organizers of the iconic Belgian music festival are currently picking up the pieces after a tumultuous year-and-a-half. According to Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen, the brand is pursuing an unprecedented three weekends in 2022 in order to "cushion the financial hangover" contrived by multiple cancellations due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.

Following Tomorrowland's cancellation in 2020, the fest looked promising in 2021 after Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that large festivals should be possible by late summer due to the government's "Freedom Plan." However, their permit to host the event was forcefully rejected by the mayors of Boom and Rumst, who said it posed "risks to public safety and health." Organizers were ultimately forced to cancel the 2021 edition due to the controversial decision, which Wilmsen called "a sledgehammer blow."

Tomorrowland representatives have not yet revealed dates for the festival's 2022 iteration. Its spinoff event, Tomorrowland Winter, is scheduled for March 19-16, 2022 in the Central French Western Alps.

