Swedish House Mafia Condensed 45 Unreleased Songs for Upcoming Album, "Paradise Again"

When Steve Angello first proposed the idea that Swedish House Mafia's reunion work should be a full-length album, band member Sebastian Ingrosso admitted he wanted to jump out a window.

In an illuminating interview with NME, Swedish House Mafia discussed what fans can expect from the the iconic dance music trio's new era. Ingrosso elaborated that while the trio was previously on a hamster wheel of releasing single after single, the pandemic's onset gave them nothing but time to invest in their biggest output yet.

"Swedish House Mafia have never made an album before, and historically it takes us a long time to even make a song," he said. "We’re really happy with what it’s become, though—we can’t wait to give it to the world."

Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia. Alexander Wessely

Fans know all too well that Swedish House Mafia's magic isn't made in a day, but many would likely be surprised to learn that the trio reportedly made 45 songs in crafting Paradise Again. Of course, many of those tracks will be left on the cutting room floor in the immediate term, but Angello indicated there's potential for at least some of them to be released at a later time.

While it may seem obvious Swedish House Mafia are turning toward the dark side with the advent of their new chapter, the trio are now saying it outright. Ingrosso describes the effort as "combining Scandinavian melodies with dark production and hard sounds," qualities fans have found apparent in recent singles "It Gets Better," "Lifetime," and "Moth To A Flame."

"We’re always searching for that little bass note that makes your knees go weak," Ingrosso explained.

Of course, the band's dark new direction is likely to subvert expectations of some long-time listeners, but overall the group find satisfaction in their new creative direction, especially given their less than glowing thoughts on the state of dance music at large.

"I don’t know if the scene has changed, and maybe that’s the problem," Axwell asserted. "We’ve changed, though."

