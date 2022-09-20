Skip to main content
Watch Swedish House Mafia Debut Unreleased Music Featuring Alicia Keys

At the San Francisco stop on the trio's "Paradise Again" tour, Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso debuted their cover of "Finally" by Kings of Tomorrow.

Alden Bonecutter

Swedish House Mafia shocked fans with the debut of an unreleased collaboration with one of the greatest R&B artists to ever live.

At the Chase Center in San Francisco during the trio's "Paradise Again" tour, Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso dropped a brand new cover of "Finally" by Kings of Tomorrow featuring the legendary Alicia Keys.

Clips of the song's performance have been making the rounds on YouTube. In the video below, fans can hear Keys' distinctive, breathtaking vocals layered atop Swedish House Mafia's rendition of the Defected Records house classic. Check out the track and turn back the clock to 2001:

swedish house mafia
NEWS

By Nick Yopko
imanu
MUSIC RELEASES

IMANU Ushers In a Creative Reset With Stunning Debut Album, "Unfold"

IMANU's debut album features compelling collaborations with Zonderling, What So Not, josh pan and more.

By Cameron Sunkel
listening music
NEWS

"Now I'm Feelin’ So Fly Like a Cheese Stick": Study Uncovers Most Misheard Song Lyrics

From Skrillex to Calvin Harris, EDM fans may be surprised to learn the iconic songs they're mishearing.

By Cameron Sunkel

Kicking off back in July, the first half of the "Paradise Again" tour, which saw Swedish House Mafia take their long-awaited debut album on the road, saw the band travel across North America ahead of the Bay Area show. Now, the trio will take a short two-week break before taking on stages across Europe until November.

At the time of writing, neither Swedish House Mafia nor Keys have shared a title or release date for their unreleased collaboration.

