Swedish House Mafia Share Behind-The-Scenes Glimpse Into Haunting "Moth To A Flame" Music Video
Swedish House Mafia have uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip offering a glimpse into the creation of the music video for "Moth To A Flame," the group's massive 2021 collab with The Weeknd.
The legendary dance music trio, comprising Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, dropped the track back in October after weeks of cryptic teases. The eerie music video, Ingrosso said, is a commentary on the pitfalls of hedonism. The clip, which you can watch below, also features Alexander Wessely, a frequent creative collaborator of the group and the director of their "Moth To A Flame" music video.
"The concept is based on us humans and our constant need and greed for more," Ingrosso said of the video. "And that we sometimes pursue things that we know hurt us or is bad for us. But we keep doing it anyway until it's too late."
Recommended Articles
Swedish House Mafia also recently released an extended mix of "Moth To A Flame." The track isn't necessarily new music, but fans will surely take it as they await the release of the trio's upcoming full-length album, Paradise Again, which is reportedly set to drop in early 2022.
The extended mix of "Moth To A Flame" is only available via Amazon Music at this time. Take a listen below.
