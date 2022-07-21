Skip to main content
Swedish House Mafia Announce First-Ever North American DJ Residency at Wynn Las Vegas

The legendary electronic music trio signed a two-year deal to perform at the Wynn's flagship nightlife venues, Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub.

Alexander Wessely

Despite their storied career, it’s been a year of firsts for Swedish House Mafia, whose stunning debut album continues to provide the soundtrack for perhaps the greatest comeback in electronic music history.

"There’s always new ground to break," said Swedish House Mafia’s Steve Angello at the time of the album's release.

The legendary electronic music trio have now announced their first-ever North American DJ residency at Wynn Las Vegas. Sources confirmed to EDM.com that Swedish House Mafia signed a two-year deal to perform at the famed resort's flagship nightlife venues, Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub.

"We love going from arenas to clubs, from huge epic raves to intimate club shows and then back into the arena," Angello said in a statement. "That balance is really important to us and our fans. We’re happy to bring this balance to Vegas with Wynn."

The teams behind Encore and XS are giving the clubs a makeover to meet the moment. According to a press release, organizers at both venues have plans to enhance their audiovisual production "to offer guests an immersive and captivating experience" by way of curated LED displays, pyrotechnics, cryogenics and a customized stage design, among other experiential activations.

swedish house mafia

Swedish House Mafia perform at Coachella 2022.

"This residency is something special and is a testament to Wynn Nightlife’s commitment to offering best-in-class entertainment," added Ryan Jones, Assistant Vice President of Wynn Nightlife. "We’re excited to partner with Swedish House Mafia and give their fanbase an opportunity to see them perform in a more intimate nightclub setting."

Having long operated in the vanguard of the electronic dance music scene, the supergroup are in the midst of a prolific year that has seen them perform a show-stopping headliner gig at Coachella and a groundbreaking real-time DJ set hosted on Spotify. They also contributed production to two songs from The Weeknd's chart-topping 5th studio album, Dawn FM.

You can find tickets and a full calendar lineup of Swedish House Mafia's residency at Wynn Las Vegas here. It will launch on August 20th, 2022 and dates for 2023 have not yet been revealed.

