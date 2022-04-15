Skip to main content
Swedish House Mafia Are Performing the First-Ever Real-Time DJ Set On Spotify

Swedish House Mafia Are Performing the First-Ever Real-Time DJ Set On Spotify

Fans will be able to tune into the DJ set directly on Swedish House Mafia's Spotify artist page.

Alexander Wessely

Fans will be able to tune into the DJ set directly on Swedish House Mafia's Spotify artist page.

What a week it's been for Swedish House Mafia.

After last night's release of their long-awaited debut album, Paradise Again, the legendary electronic music trio have another first in the works: the first-ever real-time DJ set hosted on Spotify.

The streaming giant is reportedly hosting an exclusive Coachella event tonight, April 15th, live from the Indio desert. Fans will be able to tune into a live DJ set by Swedish House Mafia directly on the band's Spotify artist page.

"We're excited to partner with Spotify for a special album release celebration with our fans on Friday, April 15, as we release Paradise Again and return to the stage after so long this weekend," Swedish House Mafia said in a joint statement, per Digital Music News. "It’ll be the first-ever real-time DJ set on Spotify Live and fans can tune-in live from their homes globally."

swedish house mafia the weeknd

Swedish House Mafia are headlining Coachella 2022 in a collaborative performance with The Weeknd.

The DJ set will be broadcast via Spotify Live, the company's native social audio app, formerly called Greenroom. Spotify Live functions as both a standalone app and livestreaming hub in the Spotify ecosystem. The stream will also feature opening performances by Cole Knight and Damian Lazarus.

Coachella organizers recently replaced 2022 headliner Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd. The "Moth To A Flame" collaborators will perform in the festival-closing slot on Sunday night of each weekend, April 15-17 and April 22-24.

