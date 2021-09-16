Meatballs and Music: Swedish House Mafia Announce New Collab With IKEA

Many fans believed a teaser shared earlier in the week by the iconic dance music trio referenced an upcoming collab with The Weeknd. Not quite.

Today is a big day for admirers of legendary electronic music group Swedish House Mafia. Since returning from a nine-year hiatus earlier this year, the trio have now announced that fans will finally be able to get their hands on something they've been anticipating for years.

Furniture from IKEA.

Some fans may remember when Swedish House Mafia shared a teaser with the date "9/16/2021" in a recent video, which appeared shortly after they revealed a new collaborative song with The Weeknd on the way. Well, as it turns out, that announcement had nothing to do with their latest venture.

That’s right: the newly announced release from Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello of SHM does not pertain to new music, but a strange and wonderful partnership with the Swedish furniture behemoth. For those holding out hope that the IKEA collab will include new music, an official press release shared on IKEA’s website makes no mention of any audio accoutrements. Just furniture.

"We both wanted to reach out of our comfort zones and create something new and fresh together: a pure collaboration between music creators and a home expert," Swedish House Mafia said in a joint statement. "We strongly felt a need to collaborate with someone who shared our vision of making it possible for everyone to create music at home. As artists and producers, we also understand the importance of a home studio set-up and the needs and challenges many up-and-coming artists and creatives have at home."

Bizarrely enough, this is not IKEA's first crossover into the world of dance music. Earlier in the month, the brand announced that Kaytranada, TOKiMONSTA, MØ, and more would be performing at their first-ever livestreamed music festival, which coincidentally kicked off today.

Swedish House Mafia's furniture collaboration with IKEA is set to arrive in September 2022. You can read more here.

FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia

Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia

Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia

Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe