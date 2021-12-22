Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Swedish House Mafia Performance In Las Vegas Cancelled After iHeartMedia Abandons CES Event: Report
Publish date:

Twitter, Pinterest, and Meta are among the companies that have pulled out of CES 2022 amid uncertainty surrounding the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Alexander Wessely

The smaller, scaled back version of the the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is now in danger of being cancelled after major media companies like Twitter, Pinterest, and Meta (Facebook's parent company) have reportedly pulled out. This includes a scheduled appearance by Swedish House Mafia at the AREA15 concert venue.

The legendary electronic music trio were reportedly planning to perform at an offshoot CES event organized by iHeartMedia at AREA15, but the company called it off due to uncertainty surrounding the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"We were looking forward to seeing you at our iHeartRadio Live at CES party at Area 15 on Thursday, January 6, 2022 to share a special performance by Swedish House Mafia," reads a statement by iHeartMedia obtained by AdAge, "but to keep our friends and partners safe during this unpredictable time, we’ve made the decision to cancel the event."

ces vegas

The 2016 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Twitter also switched up its plans to attend CES in a notice. They are currently "rethinking our options."

"With COVID cases spiking across the country, we’ve decided to cancel our in-person presence at CES next month in an effort to continue prioritizing the health and safety of our Tweeps and partners,” a Twitter spokesperson told AdAge. “Apologies for this late change. Like everyone else, we’ve been closely monitoring the situation and rethinking our options.”

CES took place earlier this year in a hybrid format and the 2022 event was predicted to be one of the largest yet, showcasing NFTs and space and food technology. According to the New York Post, the summit will go on as planned despite the high-profile withdrawals. CES requires proof of vaccination.

Tags
terms:
COVID-19Las VegasOmicronCESSwedish House Mafia

