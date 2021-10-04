October 5, 2021
Swedish House Mafia Named in Explosive Pandora Papers Financial Data Leak
Publish date:

Swedish House Mafia Named in Explosive Pandora Papers Financial Data Leak

The legendary DJ trio are embroiled in the controversial Pandora Papers leak, which exposed secretive financial data tied to dozens of billionaires, celebrities, and business leaders.
Author:

Alexander Wessely

The legendary DJ trio are embroiled in the controversial Pandora Papers leak, which exposed secretive financial data tied to dozens of billionaires, celebrities, and business leaders.

Legendary electronic music trio Swedish House Mafia have been named in the Pandora Papers, an explosive leak of offshore financial data.

Published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the cache of 11.9 million leaked documents implicates dozens of politicians, billionaires, celebrities, and business leaders. They expose scores of sensitive financial deals, secret bank accounts, and controversial tax infrastructures, leading to a global scramble by the world's elite to mitigate the fallout.

According to a report by Swedish national public television broadcaster SVT, Swedish House Mafia formed a company in the British Virgin Islands to manage ownership of various recordings released by the group, as well as its name and logo. The entity reportedly owned the rights to "Don’t You Worry Child" and "Save the World," two of the band's most popular songs.

Swedish House Mafia retained a wealth advisor to establish the entity, SHM Holdings Ltd., in 2009, SVT reports. The advisor is said to have created it on behalf of the band's members, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello, through a separate company called Marsham LLC, which originated on Nevis, a small island in the Caribbean Sea.

Recommended Articles

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Named in Explosive Pandora Papers Financial Data Leak

The legendary DJ trio are embroiled in the controversial Pandora Papers leak, which exposed secretive financial data tied to dozens of billionaires, celebrities, and business leaders.

5 hours ago
steve aoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Debut Single From Steve Aoki's Techno Alias, Ninja Attack

Aoki's new project is a foray into progressive house and techno music.

6 hours ago
Sonny Fodera
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Sonny Fodera's Hypnotic "Last Thought" With Vintage Culture and MKLA

The track arrives ahead of Fodera's upcoming album, "Wide Awake."

7 hours ago
swedish house mafia

Sebastian Ingrosso (L), Steve Angello, and Axwell (R) of Swedish House Mafia in 2012.

It's important to note that Swedish House Mafia are not currently under investigation for tax evasion or financial wrongdoing, and their involvement in the Pandora Papers debacle doesn't necessarily incriminate its members. A spokesperson for the band confirmed the offshore entity's existence in an email to SVT, but asserted that the arrangement—including the affiliation with the wealth adviser—ceased in 2013 despite reportedly operating as late as 2017.

"(There were) questions as to whether the construction could be perceived as a way of, so to speak, concealing assets, which could be to the detriment of the SHM brand," the spokesperson said, adding that the purpose of the entity "was not to evade tax."

Swedish House Mafia are in the midst of a vigorous comeback campaign, recently announcing their first music festival appearance of 2021 and a high-profile collaboration with The Weeknd. Prior to the July 2021 release of "It Gets Better," the trio hadn't put out new music since 2012's seminal Until Now album. The group eventually split up following the conclusion of 2013's expansive One Last Tour before reuniting for a momentous performance at the 2018 edition of Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

Related

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Tease Return to Touring

An Instagram post by Swedish House Mafia member Sebastian Ingrosso has fueled speculation of 2021 shows on the horizon.

swedish house mafia
EVENTS

Swedish House Mafia Announce First Music Festival Performance of 2021

The legendary trio's comeback campaign will shift into high gear at Audacy Beach Festival, where they'll be joined by Weezer, All Time Low and more.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Swedish House Mafia's BBC Radio "Dance Weekend" Mix—With 4 Unreleased IDs

The iconic trio cycled through a number of their generational dance anthems as well as tracks by Daft Punk, Eric Prydz, and more.

swedish house mafia the weeknd
NEWS

The Weeknd Lists Swedish House Mafia As Inspiration for New Album, Fueling Speculation of Collab

According to The Weeknd, his next album was inspired in part by the legendary trio of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia has "Lots of New Music Coming" According to W&W

Swedish House Mafia apparently have more than a track or two on the way.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Announce Four New 2019 Tour Dates

For once, Swedish House Mafia have revealed more than one date at a time.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Creamfields All But Confirms Swedish House Mafia as 2019 Headliners

Swedish House Mafia are set for another 2019 performance.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia's Latest Timer Counts Down to... Nothing?

Swedish House Mafia's latest countdown timer ended with no announcement