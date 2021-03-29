A New Swedish House Mafia Song Title Has Been Listed on ASCAP

A New Swedish House Mafia Song Title Has Been Listed on ASCAP

A recording called "Not Yesterday," penned by Swedish House Mafia, was listed by performance-rights organization ASCAP and Universal Music Group.
Author:
Publish date:
A recording called "Not Yesterday," penned by Swedish House Mafia, was listed by performance-rights organization ASCAP and Universal Music Group.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has listed a new recording called “Not Yesterday," which seems to have been penned by Swedish House Mafia under the Universal Music Group umbrella.

Following the group's last album, 2012's Until Now, and surprise separation in 2013, each member of the iconic three-piece electronic music outfit went on to create their own individual music. Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello eventually reunited in 2018 to perform at Ultra Music Festival, but still left fans without information on the future of new music as group.

ASCAP's listing of "Not Yesterday," a song penned by Swedish House Mafia members Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello, among others. [Screenshot via EDM.com]

ASCAP's listing of "Not Yesterday," a song penned by Swedish House Mafia members Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello, among others. [Screenshot via EDM.com]

Rumors of new music began to surface when ASCAP listed the unreleased track “It Gets Better” on its site back in 2019 before it appeared on Shazam. Swedish House Mafia also went on to debut an unreleased song called "Underneath It All" in Stockholm in 2019.

While the trio remained silent for all of 2020, talk of new music gained momentum again when images of the trio in the studio together were shared online last month. Considering their recent split with Columbia Records and their longtime manager, Ron Laffitte of Patriot Management, the new ASCAP listing could signal the release of new music sooner than later.

The ASCAP listing also includes collaborators Magnus Lidehäll, as well as Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir, also known as Vargas & Lagola. An unfamiliar name that appears on the recording is hip-hop artist Danielle Balbuena, also known as 070 Shake, hinting at another hip-hop collaboration in the same vein as their unreleased song with A$AP Rocky.

Related

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia has "Lots of New Music Coming" According to W&W

Swedish House Mafia apparently have more than a track or two on the way.

Swedish House Mafia 2
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Might Be Releasing New Music Sooner Than You Think

The group's ID "It Gets Better" just became registered with ASCAP.

Black and white photo of Swedish House Mafia members Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell.
NEWS

Legendary Dance Trio Swedish House Mafia Appear to be Announcing a New Show in Stockholm

Swedish House Mafia have all but announced a new date.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Signed to New Management in 2019

New year, new Swedish House Mafia.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Creamfields All But Confirms Swedish House Mafia as 2019 Headliners

Swedish House Mafia are set for another 2019 performance.

Swedish EDM trio Swedish House Mafia during a DJ performance.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Announce Four New 2019 Tour Dates

For once, Swedish House Mafia have revealed more than one date at a time.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
MUSIC RELEASES

Unreleased Swedish House Mafia Single "It Gets Better" Now on Shazam

You can now Shazam this opener from Swedish House Mafia's recent performances.

Swedish House Mafia performing with fog around them.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Unveil New Stage Design at Diriyah Season

Swedish House Mafia showed off new stage production at Diriyah Season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.