A New Swedish House Mafia Song Title Has Been Listed on ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has listed a new recording called “Not Yesterday," which seems to have been penned by Swedish House Mafia under the Universal Music Group umbrella.

Following the group's last album, 2012's Until Now, and surprise separation in 2013, each member of the iconic three-piece electronic music outfit went on to create their own individual music. Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello eventually reunited in 2018 to perform at Ultra Music Festival, but still left fans without information on the future of new music as group.

ASCAP's listing of "Not Yesterday," a song penned by Swedish House Mafia members Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello, among others. [Screenshot via EDM.com] ASCAP

Rumors of new music began to surface when ASCAP listed the unreleased track “It Gets Better” on its site back in 2019 before it appeared on Shazam. Swedish House Mafia also went on to debut an unreleased song called "Underneath It All" in Stockholm in 2019.

While the trio remained silent for all of 2020, talk of new music gained momentum again when images of the trio in the studio together were shared online last month. Considering their recent split with Columbia Records and their longtime manager, Ron Laffitte of Patriot Management, the new ASCAP listing could signal the release of new music sooner than later.

The ASCAP listing also includes collaborators Magnus Lidehäll, as well as Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir, also known as Vargas & Lagola. An unfamiliar name that appears on the recording is hip-hop artist Danielle Balbuena, also known as 070 Shake, hinting at another hip-hop collaboration in the same vein as their unreleased song with A$AP Rocky.