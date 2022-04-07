Swedish House Mafia Reveal Tracklist of Long-Awaited Debut Album, "Paradise Again"
The hype surrounding Swedish House Mafia's debut is bubbling over.
The latest development in anticipation of their debut album comes in the form of its tracklist, which the iconic trio revealed today via social media. The long-awaited Paradise Again will feature 17 songs, including collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Connie Constance, Mapei, Seinabo Sey and more.
Prior to 2021's comeback single "It Gets Better," Swedish House Mafia hadn't released new music since 2012's Until Now compilation, which featured a number of generational dance anthems, like "Don't You Worry Child."
Now experimenting with a darker, more techno-inspired sound, they recently dropped the Paradise Again single "Redlight," which features legendary Police frontman Sting. That track followed the release of album cuts "Moth To A Flame" (with The Weeknd) and "Lifetime" (with Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake).
Paradise Again is scheduled to drop on April 15th, aligning with the band's momentous, collaborative headline set with The Weeknd at Coachella 2022. Considering the pie-in-the-sky nature of the performance and the fact that Swedish House Mafia reportedly produced upwards of 45 songs for the album, it seems fans could be in for more than they bargained for.
"Can’t wait for you to hear this album!!" commented Swedish House Mafia's Steve Angello in the group's Instagram announcement.
Check out the full tracklist of Paradise Again below.
