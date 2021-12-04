Swedish House Mafia Pull Out of Audacy Beach Festival After Two Members Test Positive for COVID-19
Swedish House Mafia have pulled out of their scheduled performance at Fort Lauderdale's Audacy Beach Festival after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19.
The iconic dance music trio of Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello took to social media to share a joint statement announcing the cancellation of their DJ set, refraining from divulging which members contracted the virus. Had it went as planned, the Audacy set would've been their first music festival performance since ending their nine-year hiatus in summer 2021.
"Despite following precautionary measures, two members of the group have tested positive for covid-19, meaning we will be unable to perform this Sunday at Audacy Beach Festival, Fort Lauderdale," Swedish House Mafia tweeted. "We’re so sorry to disappoint our fans so close to the show."
"We have to follow the recommended government guidelines and self-isolate," the group added in a follow-up tweet. "We must prioritize the health of our group, the crew, festival staff and our fans."
Recommended Articles
Tom Morello Taps San Holo, Dr. Fresch, More for Exploratory Album, "The Atlas Underground Flood": Listen
Tom Morello's latest album shows that his creatively curious appetite is alive and well.
Alan Fitzpatrick On Why His First Album In Over a Decade "Feels Like His Debut"
"There’s a lot of music that could potentially be some of my best work that I’ve done on this album."
Elements Festival Shares Roadmap of Improvements After Controversial 2021 Event
The organizers of the Pennsylvania electronic music festival are looking to make amends after their ill-fated 2021 edition.
Audacy Beach Festival kicked off today and will conclude tomorrow, December 5th. Steve Aoki, Glass Animals, Twenty One Pilots, and more are scheduled to perform.
FOLLOW SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA:
Facebook: facebook.com/swedishhousemafia
Instagram: instagram.com/swedishhousemafia
Twitter: twitter.com/swedishousemafia
Spotify: spoti.fi/36uoBWe