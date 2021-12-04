Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Swedish House Mafia Pull Out of Audacy Beach Festival After Two Members Test Positive for COVID-19
Publish date:

The performance would've been the iconic dance music trio's first music festival set since ending their nine-year hiatus in summer 2021.
Author:

Alexander Wessely

Swedish House Mafia have pulled out of their scheduled performance at Fort Lauderdale's Audacy Beach Festival after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

The iconic dance music trio of Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello took to social media to share a joint statement announcing the cancellation of their DJ set, refraining from divulging which members contracted the virus. Had it went as planned, the Audacy set would've been their first music festival performance since ending their nine-year hiatus in summer 2021.

"Despite following precautionary measures, two members of the group have tested positive for covid-19, meaning we will be unable to perform this Sunday at Audacy Beach Festival, Fort Lauderdale," Swedish House Mafia tweeted. "We’re so sorry to disappoint our fans so close to the show."

"We have to follow the recommended government guidelines and self-isolate," the group added in a follow-up tweet. "We must prioritize the health of our group, the crew, festival staff and our fans."

Audacy Beach Festival kicked off today and will conclude tomorrow, December 5th. Steve Aoki, Glass Animals, Twenty One Pilots, and more are scheduled to perform.

