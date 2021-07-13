Swedish House Mafia Are Releasing a New Single This Week
Swedish House Mafia Are Releasing a New Single This Week

A source close to the fabled electronic music trio tells us they are set to release a new song on Thursday, July 15th.
Swedish House Mafia (via Facebook)

A source close to the fabled electronic music trio tells us they are set to release a new song on Thursday, July 15th.

After years of smoke and mirrors, Swedish House Mafia are officially returning with new music.

A source close to the fabled electronic music trio tells EDM.com they are set to release a new song on Thursday, July 15th. The track reportedly features Grammy-nominated R&B superstar Ty Dolla $ign and blossoming hip-hop artist 070 Shake.

The song's release follows a smattering of cryptic Swedish House Mafia billboards in New York City and Stockholm, among other cities. Adverts featuring their logo, comprising three nondescript dots, appeared over the weekend and sent their dormant fanbase into a fever pitch.

A Spotify advertisement for Swedish House Mafia in Times Square.

A Spotify advertisement for Swedish House Mafia in Times Square.

A cryptic Swedish House Mafia billboard in Stockholm.

A cryptic Swedish House Mafia billboard in Stockholm.

A new listing posted by NBC ignited the rumor mill, leading fans to speculate that Swedish House Mafia will perform the new song live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Headline Planet eventually confirmed the July 19th appearance after receiving a media alert from the network. Their performance will follow interviews with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Fringe star Joshua Jackson.

Swedish House Mafia, consisting of Swedish dance music icons Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell and Steve Angello, haven't released new music since 2012's seminal Until Now LP. Amid reports of a fractured dynamic between its members, the group eventually disbanded after the conclusion of 2013's barnstorming One Last Tour before reuniting for a historic performance at the 2018 edition of Miami's Ultra Music Festival.

