Swedish House Mafia Reveal Release Date of Long-Awaited Album, "Paradise Again"

The album's release aligns with Swedish House Mafia's momentous performance at Coachella 2022.

Alexander Wessely

Swedish House Mafia have dropped the final bread crumb on the trail to their long-awaited debut album, Paradise Again.

The album has been a long time coming for Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello of the legendary supergroup, whose disbandment a decade ago shook the dance music community to its core. Prior to 2021's comeback single "It Gets Better," Swedish House Mafia hadn't released any new music since 2012's Until Now compilation, which spawned generational dance anthems like "Save the World" and "Don't You Worry Child."

According to a press release issued to announce the music video for their recent collaboration with Sting, "Redlight," Paradise Again will officially drop on April 15th, 2022 via Republic Records. The album's release aligns with Swedish House Mafia's momentous performance at Coachella.

"When you listen to this album, listen from start to finish," Ingrosso told SPIN. "I don't care if it has 50 streams. I don't give a fuck. We just feel like we still have something to say, and that's why we're saying it."

Paradise Again is the byproduct of years of soul-searching and reinvention, the group said.

"When we decided to run it back, I felt that naiveness," Angello explained. "I felt that there was no judgment, no expectations. I didn't expect us to go back and do ‘Don't You Worry Child,’ part three, four, five and six. We were just like a fresh new page, and that made me feel like I was 15 again."

"...I think that it's going to live longer if we just risk everything we've done, say 'Fuck the old hits. Fuck the tour. Fuck everything. Let's just risk it, be punk, and do whatever we feel because it's genuine,'" added Ingrosso.

"Redlight" follows Paradise Again singles "It Gets Better" and "Lifetime" (with Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake). The album will also feature their high-profile collaboration with The Weeknd, "Moth To A Flame." Following that track's release, Swedish House Mafia contributed production to two cuts from the pop aesthete's chart-topping 5th studio album, Dawn FM.

Swedish House Mafia are also set to embark on a massive global tour, their first in 10 years. You can purchase tickets here.

