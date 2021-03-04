Swedish House Mafia Severs Ties With Record Label, Manager

Iconic three-piece electronic music outfit Swedish House Mafia has officially parted ways with their longtime record label, Columbia Records.

Billboard reports that the split was amicable in nature. Swedish House Mafia signed a deal with the imprint in February 2019, which was worth north of $3 million, according to sources. Billboard also notes that the trio severed ties with Ron Laffitte of Patriot Management, who assumed the role of the group's manager in Amy Thomson's stead.

Swedish House Mafia at the 2018 edition of Miami's Ultra Music Festival. Ultra Music Festival

Swedish House Mafia hasn't released any new music since 2012, when they released their seminal sophomore album, Until Now. That record spawned a number of songs that are widely considered to be generational dance anthems, such as "Greyhound," "Save the World," and "Don't You Worry Child." The group eventually split up following the conclusion of 2013's sweeping One Last Tour before reuniting for a momentous performance at the 2018 edition of Ultra Music Festival.

Since then, fans have been subject to a revolving door of news related to a potential comeback. The most recent rumor pegged them in Stockholm, where there were reportedly working on a new album, according to Billboard.

Source: Billboard