August 24, 2021
Swedish House Mafia Tease Return to Touring
Publish date:

An Instagram post by Swedish House Mafia member Sebastian Ingrosso has fueled speculation of 2021 shows on the horizon.
Author:

Alexander Wessely

Now that Swedish House Mafia have returned with new music, it seems they're ready to take it on the road.

Since the iconic trio's ballyhooed resurgence this summer, they've remained typically tight-lipped about their plans. Their social media channels have essentially been re-skinned as cryptic promotional conduits, fleshed out with obscure captions about their new singles "Lifetime" and "It Gets Better." And while fans have been able to sip on some hot tea, like a potential collaboration with The Weeknd, the group's immediate future has largely remained a mystery.

Swedish House Mafia member Sebastian Ingrosso has now fanned the flames of speculation surrounding the group's return to touring. In an Instagram post published yesterday and re-shared on the band's Stories, he expressed gratitude for working with his team again following a near-decade hiatus, adding that he "can't wait to see our fans and show them what we have."

swedish house mafia

Swedish House Mafia perform at Ultra Europe in 2019.

