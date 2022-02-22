Venezuelan Synth Pioneer to Release Debut Album of Music Recorded 30 Years Ago

At the age of 74, Oksana Linde is releasing her first album of songs—recorded over three decades ago.

Linde, a painter, composer, and collage artist, was born in Venezuela and has earned a reputation as one of the nation's pioneers in the electronic music space. But despite composing for decades, her work has remained unpublished until now.

According to Prog Magazine, Linde was discovered by Luis Alvarado of Buh Records, who said she remains "one of the secret treasures of electronic music in Latin America." Alvarado elaborated that fans of Tangerine Dream or Klaus Schulze are likely to share a special appreciation for Linde's work.

Alvarado's label has signed Linde's debut album Aquatic And Other Worlds, a product of her work from as early as 1983 to as recently as 1989. During that period, Linde, who was in her early 30s, quit her steady job in order to focus on being an artist full-time.

During that time, she amassed an enviable arsenal of hardware including a Korg M1, Korg TR-88, Moog Source, a Moog Polymoog synthesiser, Roland Tape Echo, and a TR-505 drum machine, per Prog. She eventually rose to become one of the prominent faces behind an emerging form of synthesizer-based electronic music out of Venezuela at the time.

Aquatic And Other Worlds is set to arrive on March 25th.