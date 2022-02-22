Skip to main content
Venezuelan Synth Pioneer to Release Debut Album of Music Recorded 30 Years Ago

Venezuelan Synth Pioneer to Release Debut Album of Music Recorded 30 Years Ago

An unpublished composer of several decades, Oksana Linde is finally releasing her debut album.

Elisa Ochoa Linde

An unpublished composer of several decades, Oksana Linde is finally releasing her debut album.

At the age of 74, Oksana Linde is releasing her first album of songs—recorded over three decades ago. 

Linde, a painter, composer, and collage artist, was born in Venezuela and has earned a reputation as one of the nation's pioneers in the electronic music space. But despite composing for decades, her work has remained unpublished until now.

According to Prog Magazine, Linde was discovered by Luis Alvarado of Buh Records, who said she remains "one of the secret treasures of electronic music in Latin America." Alvarado elaborated that fans of Tangerine Dream or Klaus Schulze are likely to share a special appreciation for Linde's work.

Alvarado's label has signed Linde's debut album Aquatic And Other Worlds, a product of her work from as early as 1983 to as recently as 1989. During that period, Linde, who was in her early 30s, quit her steady job in order to focus on being an artist full-time. 

Recommended Articles

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

Daft Punk Return to Social Media, Spark Comeback Rumors On 1-Year Anniversary of Split

Daft Punk announced a one-time-only livestream of their 1997 "Daftendirektour" concert in Los Angeles, recorded without their iconic helmets.

By Jason Heffler
3 hours ago
eye
Lifestyle

New Experience Uses Trippy Lights and Electronic Music to Induce Hallucinations From Behind Closed Eyelids

Jon Hopkins' music continues to scientifically help listeners reach a relaxed state of mind.

By Cameron Sunkel
4 hours ago
Oksana Linde
NEWS

Venezuelan Synth Pioneer to Release Debut Album of Music Recorded 30 Years Ago

An unpublished composer of several decades, Oksana Linde is finally releasing her debut album.

By Cameron Sunkel
5 hours ago

During that time, she amassed an enviable arsenal of hardware including a Korg M1, Korg TR-88, Moog Source, a Moog Polymoog synthesiser, Roland Tape Echo, and a TR-505 drum machine, per Prog. She eventually rose to become one of the prominent faces behind an emerging form of synthesizer-based electronic music out of Venezuela at the time.

Aquatic And Other Worlds is set to arrive on March 25th.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 1.24.14 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Pioneering Electronic Music Producer Releases First Album at 83: Listen

After years of adversity as a woman producer in the early 50s, Janet Beat has released her "Pioneering Knob Twiddler" album.

191194041_1863425090490818_1889679175756057240_n
NEWS

JVNA Announces Completion of Anticipated Debut Album

The news comes nearly five years after the artist's debut in 2016.

Press 01
MUSIC RELEASES

Tek Genesis Releases Debut Album on NOISIΛ's Division Recordings

Tek Genesis releases his debut album, Temp.

Krane
INTERVIEWS

KRANE Releases Stellar Debut Album 'Fallout' and Talks About His Story, Aesthetics & More [INTERVIEW]

This album is proof of why KRANE is one of bass music's finest.

GAIA, Armin van Buuren
NEWS

Armin van Buuren Releases Debut Album Under Gaia Alias

After years of working together, Armin van Buuren and Benno de Goeij have released Gaia's debut album.

Aluna
NEWS

Aluna Releases Mini-Documentary Sharing The Backstory Behind Her Solo Debut Album, "Renaissance"

Aluna shares the challenges and opportunities she was presented with when deciding to embark on her solo debut.

mark knight
MUSIC RELEASES

Mark Knight Revisits His Favorite Era of House Music in Debut Album, "Untold Business"

Mark Knight's debut album is a fitting summation of his decades of learned experience.

TimStudio2104_edit 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Bonus Tracks From Avicii's Debut Album "True" Released On Spotify

Five bonus tracks from Avicii's debut album, released seven years ago, finally see the light of day on the streaming giant.