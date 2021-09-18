T-Pain Is Looking for EDM Collaborators: "I Know I Can Lead Us to Musical Greatness"

It seems T-Pain believes his path to musical greatness lies squarely within EDM's crosshairs.

Taking to Twitter, the famed hip-hop and R&B artist earnestly petitioned the dance music talent pool to show him their best stuff, especially projects within the house and techno creative vein.

While the "I'm Sprung" singer initially confessed this may all just be spur of the moment inspiration induced by the lights and sounds of Las Vegas, he later doubled down on his request for producers to start sharing videos of their current projects with the hashtag #broedmfortpainwouodbetightasf.

With the right producer by his side, T-Pain suggests the sky is the limit. "I know I can lead us to musical greatness," he tweeted.

Electronic music artists from all walks indicated they're up to the challenge, including Subtronics, Alison Wonderland, Dr. Fresch, Nitti Gritti, and Darude. Needless to say, the collective imagination of the community is running wild as to what any of those collabs would potentially sound like.

Less than 24 hours after his initial post, T-Pain was seen on stage rocking out with Dillon Francis during his DJ set. Calling themselves D-Pain, together they rinsed out the rapper's biggest hits including "Bartender" and "Buy U A Drank." The two previously collaborated on "Catchy Song," which was featured in The Lego Movie 2. After this spontaneous appearance one can't help but wonder if what we might end up hearing is a follow-up single from D-Pain, but only time will tell.