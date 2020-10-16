T-Pain Teases Potential Collaboration with RL Grime

Back in 2015, RL Grime tweeted that T-Pain "predicted everything." However, we don't think anyone, including the famed "Can't Believe It" singer, could've predicted a collab between the two.

Fast-forward to today, when T-Pain took to Twitter to tease a collaboration with RL Grime, who remains one of the most profile producers in trap music. T-Pain was cryptic in his word choice, only writing, "I killed it bro." RL Grime's annual Halloween mix is approaching, of course, so fans can hold out hope that T-Pain contributed either to the introduction or an entirely new track.

Just like our friends over at Your EDM, we are hyped. It's a long shot, but we're going to go ahead and imagine they made a song in a mansion in Wiscansin.

Check out T-Pain's tweet below.

FOLLOW RL GRIME:

Facebook: facebook.com/RLGrime

Twitter: twitter.com/RLGRIME

Instagram: instagram.com/rlgrime

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hKdCfc

FOLLOW T-PAIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/t-pain

Twitter: twitter.com/TPAIN

Instagram: instagram.com/tpain

Spotify: spoti.fi/358AOie