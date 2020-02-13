Yesterday, Tahoe’s all-new Altus Festival dropped the second phase of an already star-studded lineup - and it’s a doozy. Held from March 18th-21st, the festival now is packing sonic whoppers like All Day I Dream’s Lee Burridge and Hoj, Yoruba Records’ Osunlade, Spanish leviathan Edu Imbernon, the stylishly magnetic Nick Monaco, and the irresistible pairing of Hipp-E and Halo - who together make up H Foundation.

Excitement around the event peaks when adding this wave to the bevy of sonic delights that include Ardalan, Atish, Behrouz, Bonobo, Doc Martin, Mr. G, Robag Wruhme, Tara Brooks, Whomadewho, and the legendary Sugarhill Gang with timeless dynamos like Grandmaster Melle and Scorpio of The Furious 5. All told, the event is packing more than 90 artists, and this isn't even the final phase of the lineup.

Altus Festival is turning heads with more than just music too. It's set at the Heavenly Mountain Resort, and festival-goers will have a rare opportunity to enjoy skiing and snowboarding through glorious corners of California and Nevada - all on the same mountain. A la other historic city-embedded events in Texas and Amsterdam, the music festivities will showcase some of the most breathtaking landscapes and most talked-about premium locations the area has to offer.

Prized venues like the Heavenly DJ Cat and the Lakeview Lodge will offer a picturesque backdrop, while the PEEK Nightclub will host a cavalcade of top brass converging to perform at the event. Also, joining the fray are high-end underground purveyors like BLU in the Montbleau Resort and Vinyl at the world-renowned Hard Rock. After hours festivities will be available at the popular bar and hookah lounge, Xhale Bar. Plus, lift tickets and accommodations are included with the price of admission.

Prices start at $790 and discounts are available for large groups and locals. Tickets are available on the Altus Festival website.

Starting today through February 16th, Altus is also offering 20% off for a Valentine’s Day promo when tickets are purchased with the discount code "ALTUSLOVES2020."



