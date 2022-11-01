Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead at 28: Report

Chart-topping rapper Takeoff, of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed overnight at a Houston bowling alley, The Associated Press reports. He was 28.

A representative of the group confirmed the artist's death. Police responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling shortly after 2:30am before finding one man with a "gunshot wound to the head or neck," according to local reports. Investigators said they discovered multiple shell casings on the third level outside the bowling and pool hall.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Security guards who were in the area "heard the shooting but did not see who did it," per the AP. No arrests have been announced at the time of writing.

Migos. Charito Yap

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was born in 1994. He was raised in Lawrenceville, Georgia and began rapping in 2008, forming Migos that year with family members Quavo and Offset. The trio broke through with 2013's "Versace," which received a high-profile remix from Drake at the time.

Drew Findling, a lawyer employed by Takeoff, called the rapper's death "a devastating loss, particularly for Atlanta," in a statement.

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends and loved ones of Takeoff.