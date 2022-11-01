Skip to main content
Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead at 28: Report

Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead at 28: Report

The famed hip-hop artist was reportedly killed overnight at a Houston bowling alley.

Charito Yap

The famed hip-hop artist was reportedly killed overnight at a Houston bowling alley.

Chart-topping rapper Takeoff, of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed overnight at a Houston bowling alley, The Associated Press reports. He was 28.

A representative of the group confirmed the artist's death. Police responded to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling shortly after 2:30am before finding one man with a "gunshot wound to the head or neck," according to local reports. Investigators said they discovered multiple shell casings on the third level outside the bowling and pool hall.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. 

Security guards who were in the area "heard the shooting but did not see who did it," per the AP. No arrests have been announced at the time of writing.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

migos takeoff
NEWS

Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead at 28: Report

The famed hip-hop artist was reportedly killed overnight at a Houston bowling alley.

By Jason Heffler
skrillex second sky
EVENTS

Skrillex Drops Numerous IDs In His Return to the Festival Stage at Second Sky

Skrillex didn't show up empty-handed despite being a last-minute addition to Porter Robinson's Bay Area music fest.

By Cameron Sunkel
Matroda 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Matroda Brings the Funk With Infectious Single, “Temperature”

The Croatian house music star continues to cement himself as a trailblazer.

By Konstantinos Karakolis
migos

Migos.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was born in 1994. He was raised in Lawrenceville, Georgia and began rapping in 2008, forming Migos that year with family members Quavo and Offset. The trio broke through with 2013's "Versace," which received a high-profile remix from Drake at the time.

Drew Findling, a lawyer employed by Takeoff, called the rapper's death "a devastating loss, particularly for Atlanta," in a statement.

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends and loved ones of Takeoff.

Related

dj-kay-slay
NEWS

DJ Kay Slay, Pioneering Record Producer and DJ, Dead at 55

The influential New York artist reportedly passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

FRqaW0rXsAASPVT
NEWS

Delete, Renowned Hard Dance Artist, Found Dead at 30

The late DJ had been open about his struggles with depression.

lollapalooza
NEWS

Lollapalooza Co-Founder Ted Gardner Dead at 74

In addition to co-founding the iconic Chicago festival, Gardner was a prolific rock manager who worked with Queens of the Stone Age and The Verve, among others.

charlesthefirst
NEWS

Promising Electronic Music Producer CharlestheFirst Dead at 25

"He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of."

burning man
NEWS

Police Report 16 Arrests, 1 Death at Burning Man 2022

Roughly 80,000 people made the pilgrimage to Black Rock City in 2022.

Nocturnal Wonderland
NEWS

Police Launch Investigation Following Suspected Overdose Death at Nocturnal Wonderland: Report

A 27-year-old man died at the electronic music festival in San Bernardino.

The-Chainsmokers-press-photo-by-Danilo-Lewis-2018-billboard-1548
NEWS

The Chainsmokers, Migos, and More Create Vocal Cover of Game of Thrones Theme

The Chainsmokers join forces with Migos and a variety of famous athletes to recreate the Game of Thrones theme for Mountain Dew.

k-hand
NEWS

Detroit House and Techno Pioneer K-Hand Dead at 56

Dave Clarke, Ellen Allien, and many more have paid tribute to the late techno legend, who was officially dubbed "the First Lady of Detroit" by City Council.